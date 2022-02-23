City of Nixa, Mo. lowering electric bills

Nixa, Mo. – Nixa Utilities electric customers will soon experience something rare on their utility bills.

City leaders approved a plan to lower electric rates for the next few years. Residential customers will see the rate drop about two cents per kilowatt-hour (from over 12.3 cents per kilowatt-hour down to 10.5 cents per kilowatt-hour) on the April bill.

An annual 1.5% increase over the new, lower rate will take effect in 2023, to keep the electric rates up with the cost of inflation, but the five-year rate plan means that in 2024, Nixa Utilities residential customers will be paying about the same as they did in 2017, while commercial and industrial customers will pay lower rates well past 2027 as an incentive to bring good jobs to Nixa.

“For more than five years, we’ve been working hard to get to this moment,” said Doug Colvin, Director of Nixa Utilities and Public Works. “We have new agreements to get Nixa’s power at lower prices, reducing our utility’s risk exposure to volatile pricing on the open market. We also sold Nixa’s transmission system (which carries electricity into Nixa) a few years ago. That move saved us from expensive maintenance and regulatory compliance costs while allowing the utility to pay off its debt completely.”

“All this work has made this moment possible, where we are able to actually lower rates while continuing to invest in improvements to our city’s electric grid,” says Nixa Mayor Brian Steele. “Now we’re spending down excess reserves to essentially give some of this money back to our customers through lower electric rates. For the next few years, we’ll be charging customers less than it costs us to buy power and maintain the system which carries that power to homes and businesses. In 2017, Nixa Utilities had some of the highest electric rates in 417-land, but by the end of this five-year rate plan, we will have one of the lowest electric rates in the region.”

Even despite the surging prices caused during the winter storm in February 2021, Nixa Utilities held rates steady for its customers. Premiums associated with price spikes for power purchased from the national grid were paid using the utility’s reserves.

“Going forward, an Energy Cost Adjustment charge on customer bills will spread out the cost of any surge pricing for future events, but won’t impact Nixa Utilities customers dramatically because the utility only purchases a relatively small amount of its power at the going market rates,” explains Colvin.

“The Nixa Utilities electric system is a point of great pride for our city. The ability to lower the rates we charge for this service is a moment worth celebrating. We hope it helps save our customers money while attracting new business investment,” says Mayor Steele.

Nixa Utilities is a not-for-profit public utility, owned by the Nixa community and overseen by Nixa City Council. Learn more about this rate change. The full documentation explaining the new electric rates and how energy cost adjustment is calculated can be found on our website here: https://www.nixa.com/home/showpublisheddocument/16138/637801859908370000

