Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A variety of wintry weather will impact the region today and tomorrow, with the potential for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Be ready for a messy afternoon
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Investigators say Billy Catron, Jr., is in the jail held on multiple warrants.
Pulaski County deputies arrest wanted man after pursuit, crash into a patrol vehicle
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600