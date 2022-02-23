Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield detectives search for fugitive wanted for assault

Police say John Carlson has a tattoo of a joker on his right shoulder and a Celtic cross on his left forearm.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

John Ernest Carlson, 46
John Ernest Carlson, 46

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a fugitive. Officers are looking for 46-year-old John Ernest Carlson. He’s wanted on warrants for assault and armed criminal action.

Police say Carlson is 6′1″ tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Detectives say Carlson has a tattoo of a joker’s head with an ax and sword crossed on his right shoulder. He also has a Celtic cross on his left forearm.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that puts Carlson behind bars.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
