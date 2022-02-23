Driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Texas County, Mo.

NEAR ROBY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a driver’s death after a tree fell on her car.

Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson, 41, of Edgar Springs, Mo., died in the crash on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Roby. Investigators say the tree fell on Keeping-Hudson’s roof. She died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.