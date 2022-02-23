Advertisement

Driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Texas County, Mo.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEAR ROBY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a driver’s death after a tree fell on her car.

Elizabeth Keeping-Hudson, 41, of Edgar Springs, Mo., died in the crash on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Roby. Investigators say the tree fell on Keeping-Hudson’s roof. She died at the scene.

