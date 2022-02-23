Advertisement

Laclede County authorities arrest man wanted for sex crimes involving a child

Steven Lee Keeney faces seven counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy.
Steven Lee Keeney faces seven counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a man accused of sex crimes involving a minor after a standoff.

Steven Lee Keeney faces seven counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy. Investigators say Keeney is a multi-state offender, including three felony convictions in the state of Missouri.

Detectives say the crimes happened between 2021 and February of 2022. Investigators say a family member recorded conversations between Keeney and the victim. The family member provided detectives with the recordings linking the two.

When officers confronted Keeney, they say he told them he was not going back to prison. After negotiations, deputies arrested Keeney two hours later.

In an interview, investigators say Keeney admitted to the sexual relations with the victim. Investigators say Keeney purposely persuaded the girl to withhold information.

Deputies say Keeney possessed a firearm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A variety of wintry weather will impact the region today and tomorrow, with the potential for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Be ready for a messy afternoon
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources

Latest News

NOON UPDATE: Ice, sleet and snow begin to cover roads in the Ozarks
Ice, sleet and snow begin to cover roads in the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Ice, sleet and snow begin to cover roads in the Ozarks
Missouri Governor Parson proclaims National FFA Week with tractor ride at the Capitol
PICTURES: Missouri Governor Parson proclaims National FFA Week with tractor ride at the Capitol
Missouri Governor Parson proclaims National FFA Week with tractor ride at the Capitol
Missouri Governor Parson proclaims National FFA Week with tractor ride at the Capitol