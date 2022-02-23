Laclede County authorities arrest man wanted for sex crimes involving a child

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested a man accused of sex crimes involving a minor after a standoff.

Steven Lee Keeney faces seven counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy. Investigators say Keeney is a multi-state offender, including three felony convictions in the state of Missouri.

Detectives say the crimes happened between 2021 and February of 2022. Investigators say a family member recorded conversations between Keeney and the victim. The family member provided detectives with the recordings linking the two.

When officers confronted Keeney, they say he told them he was not going back to prison. After negotiations, deputies arrested Keeney two hours later.

In an interview, investigators say Keeney admitted to the sexual relations with the victim. Investigators say Keeney purposely persuaded the girl to withhold information.

Deputies say Keeney possessed a firearm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.