Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from candidate over views

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party on Tuesday rejected a filing fee from a Kansas City-area man who has been criticized in the past for his racist and homophobic views.

The party announced on Twitter that it rejected a filing fee from Steve West, who has faced opposition from his own children when he ran for the Missouri House in 2018 and 2020.

It was not immediately clear what office West tried to file for Tuesday, which was the first day of candidate filing in Missouri.

His children have said he espoused racist and homophobic views and criticized Jews and Muslims. West has said his comments were taken out of context and denied he was bigoted.

“West’s past statements are vile and conflict with the fundamental values of our platform,” the party said. “The Missouri Republican Party believes there is no room for hate or divisiveness and the Missouri Republican Party will not associate with anyone who promotes these abhorrent ideas.”

Despite also being disavowed in past races by the GOP, West won the Republican primaries in 2018 and 2020, only to lose to the Democratic candidates for Missouri House District 15, which covers Gladstone and part of northern Kansas City.

