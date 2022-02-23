Advertisement

Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from indicted State Rep. Tricia Derges

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party on Wednesday said it would not accept a filing fee from a state representative who is facing federal fraud charges.

Rep. Patricia Derges, a first-term Republican from Nixa, was indicted last year by federal authorities, who alleged she filed nearly $900,000 in claims for COVID-19 treatments that were not performed or had already been performed.

A 23-count indictment also alleges Derges, an assistant physician, administered amniotic fluid, which she falsely claimed contained stem cells, as treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Missouri Republican Party Treasurer Pat Thomas said Wednesday the party won’t accept Derges’ candidate filing fee as long as she has felony charges pending against her.

Filing for the August primary ends March 29.

Derges. who was seeking re-election to the House, did not immediately respond to messages sent to her at the Capitol.

Derges was been stripped of her committee assignments in the House. And her narcotics license was placed on probation for three years earlier this month.

Derges has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set for June 6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas of heavy sleet will continue across southern Missouri and Arkansas, with lighter amounts...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Round Thursday
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,100+; Arkansas adds 1,050+ new cases
Branson’s House of Hope warming center prepares for increase in guests
The next round of ice arrives Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Round Thursday
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. man for sexual exploitation of a child conviction