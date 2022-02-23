Nixa identical twins celebrate first double-digt birthday (turning 10 years-old) on 2-22-22...on a Twos-day (Tuesday)

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - February 22 of this year is a numerical oddity. It’s 2-22-22 and it falls on a Tuesday (Twos-day) no less. This won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422 and it certainly has a special meaning to a family in Nixa.

Ashley and Chris Gates are proud parents of identical twins Ellie and Emma Gates who are celebrating their first double-digit birthday (turning 10 years-old) on 2-22-22.

While Ellie and Emma don’t think it’s that big a deal, mom and dad realize the unique nature of their children’s circumstances and vividly remember when they first heard from their doctor that they’d be having twins.

“We both started crying,” Ashley recalled. “And she (the doctor) said, ‘Are those happy tears or sad tears?’ and we were like, ‘Happy tears of course.’ And she goes, ‘Most people cry because they’re sad!’”

The twins birth date of 2-22-12 was unexpected because they were born six weeks early.

“She had just gone in for a check-up that day but they said her blood pressure was high and they wanted her to stay,” Chris remembered. “But we ended up in a race with two other couples who were having twins.”

“Our doctor had a bet with the other doctors on which mom was going to go first but I was the last mom to go into labor so he assumed it wouldn’t be me,” Ashley added. “But I ended up winning and having ours first.”

Since then the family has added a non-twin boy Ryker which Ashley and Chris said was a huge change from dealing with two babies at a time.

“The twins were our first ones so we didn’t know any better,” Ashley explained. “We would always wonder what people would do with just one baby. It must be boring. We have just a great family dynamic.”

But when asked if they would like to have more twins the answer was swift and in unison.

“No.”

For the most part Ellie and Emma very much fit into the “identical” description.

“They refused to dress differently when they were little,” Ashley said. “Even their pajamas. They had to have everything the same down to their socks because they felt they weren’t twins if they weren’t dressed alike. They’re very attached. They make this separator in the crib that you have to put in between them because otherwise they’ll roll on top and suffocate each other.”

“As babies they would come together in the middle of the night and put their heads together,” Chris added. “They couldn’t even crawl at the time but they would just wiggle over to each other. It was a true natural attraction.”

Ashley also pointed out that the twins were their own source of comfort.

“So it was harder to rock one of them,” she said. “You needed to put one with the other one because that was what made them stop crying rather than us which kind of makes you feel bad as a mom. But that’s what makes them feel better is being next to each other.”

But when interviewed side-by-side Ellie and Emma are like most siblings, picking on each other and being competitive.

When asked which one was the meanest, they pointed immediately to the other.

“They fight even worse than normal siblings because they know just what to poke at to make the other one mad,” Ashley said.

When asked what they say to get under each other’s skin the conversation went:

“I say go away.”

“I say go away.”

“No I do.”

“No I do.”

“Stop.”

But one thing that hasn’t changed?

“They definitely have the twins’ sixth sense that they can sense what the other one’s thinking,” Ashley said. “I remember one time when he (Chris) was pulling Emma’s tooth and Ellie starting crying. And when he yanked on Emma’s tooth Ellie jumped like she felt it.”

When telling stories about one another, Ellie recalled that Emma had a case of mistaken identity when they visited a store together.

“She was at Walmart and she thought that she saw me but it was a mirror,” Ellie said. “And she ran into the mirror.”

Ellie also pointed out she was better at some school subjects.

“I’m better at math,” she said proudly.

“I use a calculator,” Emma countered without missing a beat.

The Gates even opened up their own children’s clothing store, the Sugar Cube Lane in downtown Nixa, in part because of the twins.

“It’s kind of hard to find clothes that are cute and stylish but also affordable,” Ashley said.

And as for their twins future?

“They won’t ever live separately,” Ashley predicts. “They’ll be college roommates and either be next-door-neighbors or live in the same house.”

“They’re gonna be bag ladies,” Chris said with a laugh. “Because when they were six years-old they would both carry around these huge shopping bags and put lots of stuff in them even if they were just going to see grandma. They both just love the same things.”

And when asked about their parents predicting that they might be living together when they’re 50 or 60 years-old?

“Yeah, well we might be dead,” Ellie answered as she and her twin sister broke into laughter.

