NOON UPDATE: Ice, sleet and snow begin to cover roads in the Ozarks

By Liam Garrity
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A mixture of ice, sleet, and snow began falling on the Ozarks Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE for a check of road conditions and other winter weather resources.

Truckers say they try to avoid the winter weather altogether or flat out try to beat it. Two seasoned truckers, Alex Amani and Edward Munoz said they try to take it slow when the roads become slick. They said ask drivers to give them space and remember we all share the roads.

Amani and Munoz said they have this advice on winter weather driving.

“Respect other drivers, also take your time, just work with your emotional condition first,” said Amani.

”You got to heads up, like I said slow is safer really,” said Munoz.

The two truck drivers said they want all drivers to be safe on the roads because in all they have a job to do and we all share the roads.

