Northern Arkansas road crews plowing routes; saving salt

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Road Crews with Boone County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and the city of Harrison have been worked throughout Wednesday to clear routes.

Most roadways, aside from U.S. 65 in Harrison, stayed partially to fully covered through most of the day.

Judge Robert Hathaway, who oversees the Boone County Road Department, says his crew is working to hit a majority of the county roads but will be strategic with salt application as further precipitation is looming.

“With the county we gotta make sure we get it out at the right time, because after a certain temperature it no longer works, then you’ve kinda wasted your salt,” he explained.

The sleet and freezing rain have hit northern Arkansas counties hard throughout the day. A break in the precipitation is exactly what’s needed.

”It’s accumulating pretty fast right now, hopefully it will slow down,” said Hathaway. “Like I’ve said before we don’t like to put out a lot of materials while its doing this, because it just covers up our materials.”

Conditions on roads that haven’t been plowed continue to worsen. And while some major roads that have been pretreated are better, it’s helpful to stay out of the way of road crews.

”Be prepared for it and don’t get out if you don’t have to,” said Judge Hathaway. “Like anytime if it’s an emergency we’ll do our best to get you out or do whatever we need to do. If someone’s stuck, or two or three cars are stuck, and we’ve ran into this often. We’ve got to stop, and we’re usually in a big truck and it’s hard to get a big ‘ole truck turned around and then that might delay us two or three hours or until somebody can get them out.”

Another main concern is above the roads. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced state National Guard units are standing by in Fort Smith and Springdale if mass power outages happen.

Entergy Arkansas is currently reporting no major power outages across the state.

