PICTURES: Missouri Governor Parson proclaims National FFA Week with tractor ride at the Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - On behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed this week as National FFA Week in Missouri.

Missouri FFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker of Pierce City received the proclamation on behalf of the 2021-2022 Missouri FFA State Officer team. Nearly 300 Missouri FFA members joined the Governor on the steps of the Missouri Capitol to celebrate.

“Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work,” Governor Parson said. “The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA. We are always impressed by their determination, work ethic, and innovative outlook, and it is an honor to stand with them today.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Governor Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractor to school during National FFA Week. Along with the Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe joined in on the tradition again this year, demonstrating their ties to agriculture and commitment to FFA students.

In 1928, 33 young men met at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City and began the National Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA). Today, the organization’s official name is the National FFA Organization and now, 94 years later, is represented locally by 8,700 FFA chapters and 760,000 members nationwide. Missouri is home to more than 350 chapters and nearly 26,000 members.

“Every time I see students in their FFA jackets, I am excited for the future of agriculture,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These future leaders will feed, clothe, and fuel a growing world. They will be leaders in their communities, innovators of technology, and the generation who drive the next great wave of agriculture production. It is a privilege to recognize these students and the hardworking advisors who lead them each day.”

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Missouri FFA Association, visit MissouriFFA.org.

