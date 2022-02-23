Advertisement

Pulaski County deputies arrest wanted man after pursuit, crash into a patrol vehicle

Investigators say Billy Catron, Jr., is in the jail held on multiple warrants.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies arrested a man after crashing into a deputy’s patrol car during a brief pursuit.

Deputies initially received a tip from a citizen via social media, of the location of Catron. Deputies followed up on that lead north of Crocker near the Miller County line. Deputies began patrolling the area. A deputy then observed Catron in a vehicle on Brewer Road. Investigators say after a pursuit, Catron drove into a patrol car. Deputies then arrested Catron.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says he expects the prosecutor to file more charges.

