Springfield City Council plans to fill district one seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s mayor is searching for a replacement councilperson for the city’s District 1.

Angela Romine stepped down to run for Missouri State Senate. The decision surprised the rest of the council.

“I was totally surprised by that,” Mayor Ken Mcclure says. “All of a sudden we were down one councilmember and we found out just a little over an hour prior to our council meeting”

City rules required Romine to vacate her seat. The filing itself is something the mayor just happened to stumble upon while checking lists at the secretary of state’s office.

The council will appoint Romine’s replacement. The new member will hold that seat for a year. At that point, they can run to be elected to hold the seat for two more years or the rest of the term. The city will begin to take applications Friday. If you are interested in applying find out more information about qualifications HERE.

