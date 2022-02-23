Utility crews across the Ozarks preparing for ice and possible electrical outages

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Utility crews across the Ozarks are gearing up for possible power outages.

Ice and snow are expected to hit parts of the Ozarks in the coming days. Utility crews across the area are already making plans, including teams in Arkansas where the incoming winter storm could hit hardest.

“We’re just going to prepare for the worst,” North Arkansas Electric Co-Op CEO Mel Coleman said. “We always do that; prepare for the worst, hope for the best.”

Preparing for any possible ice or snow takes more than just getting ready for outages, which is exactly what Coleman said his teams are doing.

”You’ve got to have men, you’ve got to have logistics, you’ve got to have food,” he described. “If you have to call in help, you got to have places for those folks to say. So there’s just a lot of preparation that has to be done beforehand.”

Coleman said the 2009 ice storm in Arkansas always serves as a cautionary reminder this time of year.

”We saw some places that had two inches of ice on the lines,” he said. “And it was bringing down the lines and snapping the poles like they were toothpicks.”

Coleman said he is not expecting it to quite reach those levels, but he said electrical outages are definitely likely.

“If we get an inch of ice or three quarters to an inch, we’re going to have some outages,” he said. “There’s no doubt. And if it gets over an inch, we’ll have widespread outages. Anything under a half an inch I think we’ll be good.”

Coleman said ice can create multiple challenges.

“With enough ice, you can have trees and heavy limbs come down on the lines and take them down,” he said. “So you’ve got that to worry about, and then you’ve got the weight of the ice itself.”

When power does go out, many people often turn to generators. Firefighters say generators can be very useful tools, but they say it is important to operate them safely.

”One of our big concerns, of course, is having them too close to combustible material,” Ozark Fire Protection District Asst. Chief Don Gregory said. “Those generators can create a significant amount of heat, enough at least to melt vinyl or plastic siding, or wood siding.”

A generator’s exhaust is also very hazardous.

“We want to make sure that they’re in a well ventilated area away from doors and windows and access points to the house,” Gregory said. “So that carbon monoxide, which is an odorless and tasteless gas, doesn’t get into your home and potentially cause a medical emergency.”

Gregory said generators should typically be kept at least 10 feet away from your home. He said overloading a circuit is another hazard.

“We don’t want to overload the circuitry and the capabilities of any type of generator by plugging in too much stuff,” Gregory said. “So it’s important to have a plan of what you’re going to plug in and how you’re going to go about doing that. Most generators now have some safety measures built in from the manufacturers to prevent accidental electrical overloading, but it is still important to have a plan of what you’re going to plug in and what are your priorities for those things that you have to have.”

Emergency responders and utility crews say planning is always key, including gathering food and any items to stay warm.

“We don’t want anybody to panic,” Coleman said. “It’s prepare, not panic. Be prepared for two or three days. Have some warmth. Have a plan B. Have food. We’ll get through this again. I’m not anticipating anything that widespread, but you never know with Mother Nature what’s going to happen.”

Coleman said every single person on his team is currently on standby. He said no matter where you live, never approach a downed power line.

“Stay away from downed power lines,” he said. “Assume that they are hot, because they might very well be. Call us and let us know about it, and then we’ll respond as quickly as we can.”

