Where students in the Ozarks can go when school is cancelled but parents have to work

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - More than 150 school districts in the Ozarks have already canceled classes Wednesday morning due to the threat of strong winter storms. For parents who have to work, school cancellations can create a difficult situation. Here are a few places your students can go for a fun and safe snow day away from home.

The OC:

The Ozark Community Center in Ozark offers Snow Days to students in the Ozarks, every day that the Ozark School District calls off classes because of inclement weather. Registration for the day opens as soon as the Ozark School District cancels classes. Care is provided from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Registration is done over the phone, or in-person when you’re dropping your child off. The cost is $25 per child per day, regardless of membership status.

“The space is limited for that,” says Hayden Ponsar, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Ozark. “We have to make sure that our staff is able to get here safely. And so ultimately, the staff that can, that is the capacity. We don’t ever go out of ratio, we want to make sure we’re providing a safe program.”

The center is also open on virtual learning/AMI days. Wifi is provided, and staff members keep an eye on students as they work on assignments.

For contact information for the OC, click here.

Pat Jones YMCA:

When school is closed, the Y is open. Most days that Springfield Public Schools cancels classes for inclement weather, the Pat Jones YMCA is filled with children for its snow day program. It’s offered at the Pat Jones YMCA in Springfield and runs from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Fees run between $20 and $27 per child per day. Registration is on-site during drop-off, but officials with the YMCA suggest calling ahead.

“You just give us a call to make sure that there are enough spots available,” says Kathryn Custer. “Have them pack a lunch, wear comfortable clothes so they can be active during the day, and then you leave them for the day. That’s it.”

To learn more, click here.

Republic School District:

The Republic School District is offering Winter Escape Care to kindergarten through 8th-grade Republic School District students. It’s offered through Stripes 360 on days when classes are canceled as a traditional snow day. Parents are required to pre-register for a spot at least a day in advance. For students enrolled in Stripes 360, the cost is $20 per student per day. If your child is not enrolled in Stripes 360, it will cost $30 per student per day. Availability is at the discretion of the district and if roads are clear enough for teachers to drive on.

To learn more about Republic’s Winter Escape Care, click here.

