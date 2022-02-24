Delivery drivers brave the snowy roads in Springfield to deliver medication

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday was a snow day for many, but for Orchard Hills Pharmacy, it’s business as usual.

Pharmacist and owner Jeff Goetzinger said two of his pharmacy techs brought their kids to work because they were off for winter weather. He said the pharmacy will reach out to patients to see how urgent their situation is.

“If they need it today, we will get it to them,” said Goetzinger. “We don’t want to put our drivers at risk and of course our equipment too if there’s not a need to.”

That’s where Les Groesbeck comes in. He’s been delivering medication since 2007. His first day on the job was during a snowstorm, so he knows a thing or two about driving in bad weather.

“The snow I can deal with,” said Groesbeck. “The ice I can deal with, but it’s the other person.”

He said delivering in frigid temperatures doesn’t bother him because the delivery is essential.

“We consider [delivering] things like antibiotics, insulin, things that are highly controlled and important to a person getting through their day,” said Groesbeck. “It pertains to their quality of life, whether if its life-threatening needs or not.”

The patients make it worthwhile.

“I had a women give me a hot hazelnut cappuccino yesterday and had it ready in a travel mug,” said Groesbeck. “It’s just the little things.”

Especially when the weather is bad, they’re appreciative of Les for delivering.

“You really might be the only person they see during the course of their day,” said Groesbeck. “To be that friend to them. To spend the extra minute or two with them. To let them know that they’re not just a dollar in the register.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.