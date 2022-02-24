Deputies recover methamphetamine, thousands in cash in Dallas County traffic stop

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop earlier this week led deputies to methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.

Deputies arrest Roberto Fierro, 45, after a traffic stop Tuesday on U.S. Route 65.

Investigators say Fierro did not have a driver’s license on him when he was pulled over. Deputies later searched his vehicle, recovering more than a pound of methamphetamine, in addition to $6,666 in American cash and $540 in pesos.

Fierro had been on federal probation for human trafficking, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say he later admitted the methamphetamine was his and he had intentions to sell it.

Prosecutors have charged Fierro with first-degree drug trafficking in this case. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Fierro has a criminal hearing setting on March 1, per court records.

