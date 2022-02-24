Advertisement

Driver crashes into Lake Ozark (Mo.) City Hall

Courtesy: Mayor Dennis Newberry
Courtesy: Mayor Dennis Newberry(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lake Ozark are asking for contractors after a driver smashed into the city hall.

The driver hit the side of city hall Wednesday night. The car ended up through the exterior wall into an office.

Mayor Dennis Newberry asked if contractors are interested in making repairs. He asks you to contact himself or David Mitchem (573)365-5378 or email cityadmin@cityoflakeozark.net.

