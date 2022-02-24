Advertisement

Ex-West Plains coach charged for sexual assault of student

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A former coach for the West Plains School District faces criminal charges for the sexual assault of a student.

Prosecutors have charged Christopher Taylor, 41, with several felonies, including sexual contact of a student, endangering the welfare of a child and child molestation.

The West Plains Police Department says the West Plains School District was fully cooperative with the investigation and took immediate action after learning of the case. Police say Taylor is no longer affiliated or employed by the school district.

A police report was filed in the investigation on Jan. 31. According to West Plains police, the reported assault involved a female student and happened at a campus facility on Jan. 27.

A warrant was issued on Feb. 17. Taylor is being held at the Howell County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for March 7, per court records.

