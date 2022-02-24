Fact Finders: The one time you can leave your car running and not get a ticket

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard The Springfield Police Department is focusing on a plan where you could get a yellow warning “ticket” on your car if it’s left running unattended. In January alone police reported 112 vehicles were stolen in Springfield.

So, our viewer Jerry wants to know, “How will this affect cars with autostart? With autostart, the car runs, but the keys are not in the car.”

The Springfield Police Department says stealing a running car is mostly a crime of opportunity. It’s cold out, so you leave your car running to warm it up. A crook sees this as an easy swipe. So, police are handing out warning tickets to cut down on the crime.

Police do tell us, car owners, with remote start won’t get a ticket or a warning.

Corey Puett with Creative Audio explains. “If somehow somebody got in the vehicle after you remote started it, they have to have a key to be able to drive off with the vehicle. So, it has a protocol in there that without seeing a key, once your foot hits the brake, it actually shuts down the vehicle. So it’s, it’s not going to be able to be stolen.”

The bottom line on Springfield’s rules, if the keys are not in the running vehicle, it is NOT in violation of the city ordinance.

So, on Jerry’s question; “How will this affect cars with autostart?” We’re going to say there’s NO impact for those of you with this remote-type system.

