Greene County road crews plowing rural areas Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The second round of wintry weather slowed traffic again on Thursday.

Around a half-inch of sleet and ice fell on Greene County combined on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Greene County Highway Department is plowing snow in both rural and urban areas. Jeff Deckard, a supervisor with the Green County Highway Department, said they are focusing on rural state highways, subdivisions, and side roads. Deckard explains plowing rural roads is easier.

“The less traffic sometimes that helps us, by not having the extra traffic, not having cars in the way and what have you, so it makes it easier to do our job,” said Deckard.

Authorities said to stay off the roads if you can, go slow, and make space for everyone.

