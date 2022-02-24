Landscaping businesses across the Ozarks busy with snow and ice removal after multiple winter storms

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Road crews are not the only ones busy this week.

Many landscaping businesses are in the thick of their winter season right now. After an unusually warm start to the winter season in December, many businesses have been busy removing ice and snow. Some of those businesses say it can be a little strange going from a warm, sunny day to a freezing cold one the next.

“There’s been multiple days that we’ve been working on the trucks getting everything ready and loading tools in T-shirts,” said Jeff Brannock with Turf Tamers Lawn and Landscaping. “And then the next day we’re all three layers deep trying to stay warm.”

The hats, gloves and snow boots are back on. This week alone, temperatures reached the sixties and low seventies. Another blast of winter weather hit only a few days later.

”We’re here in February, and we’re just now really staying busy,” Brannock said.

He said his crews are on the go yet again after the whiteout a few weeks ago. Brannock said staying ahead of the storm is often the biggest challenge.

“A large portion of the time they start off with rain,” he described. “So that really sets us back getting out on the road.”

Rain often delays any pre-treatment. Brannock also said it can be very difficult when the storms start overnight.

“It’s really tough because you can’t put salt down to pre-treat when it’s raining,” he said. “So you’re just sitting at the house waiting and waiting and waiting and then two o’clock in the morning it starts to transition then you got to just start and go.”

Fortunately his team could get some pre-treatment down before the sleet arrived Thursday, but it can be hard to maintain when it keeps coming down.

”If you put salt down on top of sleet, it doesn’t work near as effectively as it would if it was snow,” Brannock said. “It doesn’t melt as fast. So it’s a different animal moving sleet with a plow versus moving snow with a plow or equipment.”

His team has some new gear this season, which has been very helpful.

“This is the first year that we’ve used a power broom,” Brannock said. “We found that it’s very effective. It gets to the pavement a lot easier, but it’s a slow process.”

Brannock’s crews often take care of snow and ice removal at large commercial sites. He said his crews often have to work throughout the day and night during winter storms.

“We spent 57 hours straight the last storm.” Brannock said. “So we typically have a truck here that’s kind of got a bunk in it. It’s got a cabinet and kitchen table set up so we can come in. All of us get a quick break. Get a bite to eat and warm up. I think the last storm we had stuff on site for close to 70 hours.”

His snow removal at various commercial sites helps keep many deliveries and shipments on the go .

”I’m sure it’s a welcome sign when they can pull up and the lot’s clear,” Brannock said. “They know that they’ve arrived and it’s easy to back the truck in and probably take a rest. If the trucks aren’t moving, stuff stops and freight stops.”

If you do not need to be on the road, he suggests you stay off them.

“There are a bunch of us out here working that don’t have a choice whether we can stay home or not,” Brannock said. “You find that there’s a lot more opportunities for people to have an accident, even if they have the best of intentions.”

Snow and ice removal crews say their job does not usually end right when the snow and ice is all cleared. They say they then have to worry about refreezing.

