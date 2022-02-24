Missouri Gov. Parson signs supplemental budget bill; includes COVID-19 money for schools, state employee raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 supplemental budget bill, HB 3014 including some new spending.

The supplemental budget plan only covers the final months of Missouri’s fiscal year, which ends in June.

“We are happy to sign the supplemental budget bill into law today,” Governor Parson said. “This bill not only gives our dedicated state team members a long-overdue pay increase but also appropriates critical funding to our K-12 schools and child care system. We thank the General Assembly for working to get this important piece of legislation passed and to my desk.”

HB 3014 totals over $4.6 billion, including $401.5 million in general revenue, $4.1 billion in federal funds, and $45.3 million in other funds. The supplemental budget bill includes funding for several high priority areas:

A statewide pay plan for state team members, including a 5.5 percent cost of living adjustment

$1.9 billion for distribution to local public school districts from federal COVID-19 money

Nearly $100 million for distribution to non-public schools

$444 million for child care services

$219 million for school food programs

Funding for MO HealthNet, including funding to ensure eligibility re-determinations are done in a timely manner

The budget plan is primarily needed to dole out roughly $1.7 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Funding to school districts, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in other federal funding for teacher retention, summer school and other education programs.

Republican lawmakers also tacked on a provision aimed at blocking any public funding for Planned Parenthood centers, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Abortion opponents in Missouri have for years sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood. But legislators struggled with “loopholes” that allowed Planned Parenthood clinics that provide other health care to continue receiving funding.

Lawmakers were able to stop money from going to Planned Parenthood in the 2019 fiscal year by forgoing some federal funding to avoid requirements that the clinics be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care. Missouri instead used state money to pay for those services. But the Missouri Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that lawmakers violated the constitution by making the policy change through the state budget, forcing the state to reimburse Planned Parenthood for the health care provided to Medicaid patients. It’s unclear how successful the latest attempt to “defund” Planned Parenthood will be.

The short-term budget plan also includes extra funding to pay for health care for thousands of newly eligible Medicaid recipients added to the program thanks to a voter-approved constitutional amendment in 2020.

All state workers would get at least a 5.5% raise under the bill, with extra funding for other raises.

For more information on HB 3014, click here.

