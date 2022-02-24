Missouri state leaders, candidates respond after Russia attack on Ukraine

(KY3) - Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on several cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions.

Several state leaders, representatives and senators representing Missouri, in addition to candidates running for political offices, have issued statements on the invasion:

Gov. Mike Parson

We pray that a unified response from the United States and our allies can quickly resolve this conflict. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

My statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what Joe Biden must do now, having led the United States into yet another foreign policy crisis pic.twitter.com/IdGnWRjvGK — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault against democracy and a destabilizing threat to all of Europe with worldwide ramifications. Our adversaries and allies alike are watching how we respond. We must work with our allied nations to hold Russia accountable. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 24, 2022

For almost eight decades, Western Europe has been a united force with U.S. leadership. It’s important that our newest NATO allies understand our steadfast defensive military commitment to them at this critical moment. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 24, 2022

Rep. Billy Long (Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate)

“The intelligence Congress was privy to was stellar. Unfortunately we knew for months that this invasion was coming, and the Biden Administration did very little to stop it. We should have issued severe sanctions against Russia before this invasion occurred, and not waited until after the fact. President Biden has not shown leadership throughout this situation, and it all started when he weakened our national security by reducing American energy production, which increased our reliance on Russian oil. This, coupled with President Biden’s lifting of Nord Stream 2 sanctions, gave Putin exactly what he wanted: more control over Europe and the United States. President Biden should never have lifted those sanctions and lessened our energy independence. This is exactly why energy independence is important to our national security.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate)

I call upon all Missourians to pray for the people of Ukraine.



America must inflict the most stringent sanctions on Russia and stand strong against the thuggery of Vladimir Putin who is attacking a free and independent nation. pic.twitter.com/RKS8kdFUIw — Vicky Hartzler (@VickyHartzlerMO) February 24, 2022

Lucas Kunce (Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate)

“Everyday Ukrainians are under assault from a tyrant. The only way we’ll destroy Putin is by defunding his war machine — that starts with support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oligarchs, but it will only end when we cure Europe’s addiction to Russian oil and natural gas.

”After Russia’s invasions in Georgia and Crimea, I worked for years on the Pentagon’s Joint Staff to prevent more bloodshed. While sitting across from Russian Major General Pavel Zolotarev in 2017, I exposed Russian aggression to try and convince our allies to take a hard line against Putin.

”But Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s gas. And for years, Russia used that money from Europe to fund the modernization of its military and fuel Putin’s ambitions of conquering eastern Europe. It’s taken three Russian invasions for change to even be considered. I’ve written on how this status quo would lead to more war. We need to sanction Russia’s oligarchs. We need to cut all the pipelines. We need to build renewables here and end addiction to fossil fuels.

“Defeating a tyrant requires action and tough conversations with your allies. You can’t support Ukraine—or the next country that Putin has in his sights—without making real change. People’s lives are worth it.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

“Today, my heart and my prayers are with the proud people of Ukraine. As they are forced to take up arms to defend their homeland from an unprovoked and unconscionable act of war, the rest of the world must stand united in condemnation and rejection of Russia’s aggression.

“With this premeditated decision to spill the innocent blood of a peaceful and prosperous nation in an attempt to reshape the world order, the despot of Moscow has reserved his place in history among the worst of humankind. He must—and will—be held accountable to the fullest extent possible for this despicable attempt to oppress an independent nation.

“Every generation is tasked with defending freedom from the ever-encroaching threat of tyranny and despotism. This is our moment. Now, more than ever, Americans, our NATO allies, and those who value self-determination must come together with an ironclad commitment to defend the values so many of our countrymen have sacrificed for.

“As sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, Putin will increase efforts to sow division around the globe and grow his sphere of influence. We must resist the temptations to turn on each other and, instead, turn our ire toward the true threat to our freedoms at home and abroad.

“If anyone in the Fifth District has family or friends in the conflict zone or in need of assistance, please reach out to my district offices immediately.”

