Police arrest woman for shots fired outside a home in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a parked vehicle in Harrison.

Miranda Hudson, 26, faces aggravated assault and terroristic act charges.

Investigators say officers responded to 623 East Sherman Avenue on Wednesday evening regarding shots fired call. When officers arrived, they say Hudson go inside a home. Officers executed a search warrant, arresting the woman.

A judge set Hudson’s bond at $50,000.

