Police ask for help in finding missing Springfield teen

Christian Jones
Christian Jones(Springfield, Mo. Police)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are asking the public for help locating a missing teen from Springfield, Mo.

Christian Jones, 13, was last seen leaving Kum & Go at 215 S. Kansas Expressway at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. He left with an unknown woman in a black Dodge Durango that has temporary tags.

Jones is 5′5″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes, and black earrings. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

