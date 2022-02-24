Republic police say $500+ worth of gas stolen, seek suspect vehicle

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is investigating after more than $500 worth of gas has been reported stolen over the past month.

Police say the crimes have happened since Jan. 28, 2022, though did not disclose how often gas might have been stolen or which gas stations might have been involved.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of one suspect vehicle Thursday via Facebook. Police say suspects appear to be driving a gray GMC Sierra with custom wheels and no license plates.

If you have any additional information on the thefts of suspects, contact the Republic Police Department at 417-732-3900.

