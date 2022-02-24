Advertisement

Republic police say $500+ worth of gas stolen, seek suspect vehicle

The Republic Police Department is investigating after more than $500 worth of gas has been...
The Republic Police Department is investigating after more than $500 worth of gas has been reported stolen over the past month. This suspect vehicle is wanted in the investigation.(Republic Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is investigating after more than $500 worth of gas has been reported stolen over the past month.

Police say the crimes have happened since Jan. 28, 2022, though did not disclose how often gas might have been stolen or which gas stations might have been involved.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of one suspect vehicle Thursday via Facebook. Police say suspects appear to be driving a gray GMC Sierra with custom wheels and no license plates.

If you have any additional information on the thefts of suspects, contact the Republic Police Department at 417-732-3900.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunderstorms with heavy sleet and some freezing rain will move east this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thundersleet!? Weird weather on the way out.
Police investigating deadly assault in parking lot of Springfield nightclub.
Police investigate assault outside Springfield nightclub as homicide; police identify a suspect
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

A traffic stop earlier this week led deputies to methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in...
Deputies recover methamphetamine, thousands in cash in Dallas County traffic stop
Governor Mike Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri Gov. Parson signs supplemental budget bill; includes COVID-19 money for schools, state employee raises
Springfield-Greene County Health Department moving vaccine clinic
Taste of the Ozarks: Curried Cauliflower Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Curried Cauliflower Salad