Severe weather can impact Springfield Fire Department’s response time to incidents

By Frances Watson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The winter storm that hit Springfield can create treacherous road conditions.

Especially for emergency crews that have to be out on the roads responding to calls for help.

We spent the afternoon with the crew at fire station 9 near the corner of Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Wednesday.

They are typically busy with vehicle accidents.

Over the course of 5 hours, no calls were dispatched to the station.

We’re told this is likely because most people in town stayed home.

“Winter is not as much fun as it used to be,” said Springfield Fire Interm Division Captain Kelly Ash.

He has been a part of the department for a few decades.

“I don’t take out the sled and go find a hill somewhere,” he said.

He, like many other firefighters, has traded those sleds for large trucks.

The engine at this station is equipped with one of the department’s few aerial trucks.

Crew member Tyler Buchanan says they are ready for whatever call is dispatched.

“Any and every emergency. We run to medical emergencies, fires, car wrecks. We get a lot of car wrecks on this end of town,” he said.

He says responding to those wrecks requires specialized equipment.

“A lot of people know them as the jaws of life,” he said referring to an extraction device. “We call them the spreaders, to pop doors open that are smashed in that people can’t open from the inside and cutters. We use them to cut metal.”

Officials say if there are drivers on the road during inclement weather it may take emergency responders extra time to get to incidents as they have to navigate traffic and accidents.

“If it’s on a residential street and if they’re stuck we aren’t going to be able to pass. That’s going to force us to back up, re-route and delay our response even more than what the road conditions are,” said Chief Ash.

He says these delays add to the dangers caused by the severe weather.

“In these types of conditions where stopping ability is reduced that just exposes us, even that much more, in the event of somebody getting hit.”

He says 1 firefighter gets hit per month according to the national average.

It’s all the more reason, he says, to rethink travel plans.

“Stay home if you can,” said Chief Ash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

