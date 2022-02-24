Should AMI days be unlimited? Harrison, Ark. educators explain their impact

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Many schools were closed Thursday and several districts have already announced closures Friday as well due to weather. While students in the Ozarks are getting consecutive snow days, it doesn’t mean they aren’t learning.

Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days are fairly new to most Missouri school districts after the state introduced the idea during the pandemic. But in Arkansas, it was actually put in place in 2017 for weather events, in order to get school out before any summer holidays and boost tourism.

“[Lawmakers] in Arkansas also altered the start date and tried to help the tourism in the state, which is a good thing,” said Harrison superintendent, Stewart Pratt. “That kind of puts us against a wall to finish by Memorial Day, but AMI days help.”

“It’s a great way to still have instruction, and the kids are still getting the learning that they need and the support from the teachers that they need,” said Brittney Puls.

Puls is an online instructor for Harrison Public Schools. She utilizes services like Google Classroom to teach remotely to students.

“Technology in itself has a lot more options nowadays than it did when we were younger,” said Puls. “It can still be integrated in the classroom, but learning through technology provides different avenues of instruction.”

She has nine students in her online class to go along with three children of her own who currently participate in remote learning.

“It’s a little bit of a juggling act some days,” said Puls. “My kids are a little younger and they aren’t able to do all their work on their own. Luckily big sister is able to help the younger ones.”

Currently in Arkansas, like Missouri, there is a limit on AMI days allowed. In Missouri, it’s 5. In Arkansas, it’s double that at 10. Some educators have thought an unlimited amount is okay as long as the use of AMI days isn’t abused.

”Knowing when your last day of school is going to be, that’s super help for just parents, teachers, administrators to just know that’s your last day,” said Puls.

Dr. Pratt had no stance on unlimited AMI days, but said it would be helpful at getting all districts out at the same time.

