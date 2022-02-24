Springfield City Utilities shares what to do if you hit a utility pole, see a downed power line, or lose power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Electric crews across the Ozarks have been gearing up for this week’s winter weather all week.

Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities says power lines can withstand around half an inch of ice accumulation before coming down. So his main concern is slick roads causing collisions with utility poles.

“With this storm system, we know we’re gonna have slick streets,” explains Joel Alexander with City Utilities. “The last time we had a winter storm, that was the main cause of the one larger outage that we had.”

If you do have the misfortune of hitting a utility pole, there are a few things Alexander says you should keep in mind. First, call 911, and tell the dispatcher that you hit a utility pole. That is important because it will let emergency crews know they need to contact the electric company. After that, stay in your vehicle unless you’re in immediate life-threatening danger. Alexander says to always assume the line you hit is energized, so getting out of your vehicle improperly can be dangerous, and deadly. If you have to get out, hop out of the vehicle, making sure you land with both feet at the same time, and that you don’t touch the ground and your car at the same time

“[Then] keep both feet together, shuffle your feet, or hop both feet together to get away a safe distance from that,” says Alexander. “It’s kind of rare that a situation like that occurs, but it can occur.”

If you see a power line that is down, never drive over it or try to move it. Alexander says the best option is to stay as far away as possible.

“Just call 911 or the utility company,” says Alexander. “Electricity has the ability to go a long way. So we don’t want to say there’s a specific distance, we just want you to stay away from it.”

If you lose power for any reason call the electric company to let them know. Doing this will make sure it’s aware of the outage, and it will help speed up how soon your power is restored.

“The AMI meters that we have installed do let us know when a residence, single meter, or a large group of meters is out,” says Alexander. “But we still like to have that phone call just for confirmation to make sure that we’re responding rapidly and we know exactly what’s going on.”

The number you should call to reach Springfield City Utilities is 1-888-863-9000.

For more tips on handling a dangerous situation involving power lines, click here.

