Springfield-Greene County Health Department moving vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will transition its COVID-19 vaccination and testing operations from the Health Department Vaccination Clinic on Battlefield Road to Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) starting Feb. 28.

The move highlights the health department’s dedication to maintaining vaccine and testing accessibility in the community. Along with the new clinic location, the health department will also host neighborhood clinics with various community partners in the upcoming months. Hours and locations will vary to allow for easy accessibility.

Efforts at the Battlefield clinic:

Health leaders began vaccinating the community at the Battlefield clinic on October 11, 2021. As of mid-February, the staff administered 13,267 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and tested 4,871 patients on-site. Also, 3,200 individuals received a $50 gift card for receiving their first or second dose at the Battlefield clinic.

When the CDC approved pediatric vaccination last fall, Springfield Public Schools joined forces with the Health Department to host vaccination clinics and increase testing access for students. In total, 1,984 pediatric vaccine doses were administered at the clinic and 50 SPS students were tested at the site over 12 days during the Omicron variant peak.

Westside and neighborhood operations

Beginning Feb. 28, COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be available each weekday at the Westside clinic. Testing appointments will run Monday-Friday from 8-11:15 a.m. and vaccinations from 1-4:30 p.m. For appointments, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 or visit COVIDTesting417.com and vaccine417.com. Patients receiving their first and second dose will still receive $50 gift cards at the Westside clinic, as supplies last.

Additionally, various pop-up clinics for walk-in vaccinations will be held on evenings and weekends. No appointments are necessary for vaccine clinics. Upcoming clinics include:

Thursday, Feb. 24 The Library Station (2535 N. Kansas Expy.), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

APO Downtown (303 Park Central W.), 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

Willard Library (305 E. Jackson St.), 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Central High School (423 E. Central) 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Maps with testing and vaccination opportunities can be found at COVIDTesting417.com and Vaccine 417.com.

Organizations interested in hosting a vaccination clinic can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Interest Form.

