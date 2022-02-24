Advertisement

Springfield Public Works add new deicing treatment to roads

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is no shortage of material to treat those icy, slick roads as Springfield’s Public Works takes to the streets.

Normally public works workers add beet juice to the salt to help melt any ice or snow on the roads. The department is using a new chemical too. Colton Harris with Springfield Public Works said the new treatment is called IceBan 305. It’s a natural, biodegradable compound lowering the freezing point to melt ice and snow on the roads. He said the department pretreats the salt with the chemicals.

“So far it’s pretty good,” said Harris. “One of the things we like about it is we pretreat our salt with it and it seems to be really effective and it works better in colder temperatures.”

Harris said crews were out treating the roads before the winter weather hit to ensure the roads are safe for drivers.

