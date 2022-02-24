Taste of the Ozarks: Curried Cauliflower Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some cauliflower to your next salad.
Curried Cauliflower Salad
Ingredients:
2 Heads of cauliflower cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 Red onion thinly sliced
1/4 Cup dried cranberries
2 Tbsp curry powder
1 Tbsp honey
2/3 Cup mayonnaise
1 Tsp+1tsp salt
1 Tsp+ 1 tsp pepper
1/4 Cup olive oil
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tsp sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees drizzle cauliflower with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 tsp of salt and pepper. Roast until tender and golden around the edges. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a small bowl combine onions, vinegar, sugar, and salt, toss, and let sit for twenty minutes. In a large bowl combine mayo, curry, honey, and salt and pepper to taste. Add cauliflower, and dried cranberries, toss to combine. Garnish with marinated onion.
Recipe serves 4-6
