Thunder sleet: Viewers share videos from around the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers Frank Newman of Exeter, Mo., Sydney Howe of Willard, Mo., and Alice Lutz along Beaver Lake in Arkansas all shared videos of thunder sleet. The weather phenomenon is making travel worst Thursday falling on already icy roads.

