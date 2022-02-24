On Your Side: Medicare scammers calling about COVID-19 test kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new COVID-19 twist to the old Medicare phone scam that could put your medical info into the wrong hands.

The latest version of the Medicare phone scam deals with COVID-19 at-home test kits. Here’s how it works. Crooks will call, email, or text you and offer COVID-19 tests in exchange for your Medicare number. Scammers are selling fake and unauthorized at-home COVID-19 test kits to steal your personal or medical information. Don’t take the bait.

“If it’s a legit call from Medicare, they already have the customer’s Medicare number and all their personal information,” said Jennifer Tennison with SeniorAge. “Do not provide sensitive information.”

Scammers might also ask for your old Medicare card number. You might remember, those old cards have your Social Security number displayed. Don’t become a victim of identity theft.

“If you go on Medicare.gov to run a plan or help a customer, it will not even pull their information based on the old card number. That’s why they changed it to letters and numbers to eliminate the fraud,” said Tennison.

Some Medicare plans cover at-home test kits, which makes this confusing. If you’re interested, then call the number on the back of your insurance card.

Free at-home test kits.

Make sure you’re on both ‘No Call’ lists.

Federal Do Not Call:

1-888-382-1222 https://www.donotcall.gov/

Missouri Do Not Call: 866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551) https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/no-call

Try an app.

Consumer Reports says try: Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker, it’s a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20-$100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

