ON YOUR SIDE: Protecting your driveway and pets from ice melt

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As snow, sleet, ice and other forms of winter weather hit the Ozarks, more people might consider using salt to melt off the ice.

When it comes to clearing ice, ice melt can damage concrete over time by causing corrosion under the surface. Michael’s Hardware store owner, Jill Lecompte, says certain kinds of ice melt can cause more damage than others.

“The potassium chloride is a little more expensive. [It] usually has a color to it, and it seems to work the best,” said LeCompte.

LeCompte says potassium chloride can really take a toll on your concrete over time. She says some people prefer sodium chloride ice melt because of its price.

”It doesn’t seem to work as well in colder weather, but it is cheaper. It will kill the grass after it’s been used and it reaches the edge of your driveway,” LeCompte said.

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society director Jayme Tabuchi says, as we rush to salt the streets, we often forget about the impact that salt can have on our pets. Tabuchi says make sure you are wiping their paws with either a washcloth, baby wipe or something similar to get the residue off.

”In between their little toes, and if you have a low-rider dog or cat, make sure you are wiping that underbelly of their fur and along their legs,” said Tabuchi.

Most dogs like the taste of the salt and will lick their paws. Tabuchi says this can be very dangerous.

”If they ingest it too much, it’s going to cause upset tummies, can cause dehydration in high enough concentrations,” Tabuchi said.

She says there are alternatives to regular ice melt like coffee grounds, kitty litter and sand.

”Just make sure again, some of those products could cause issues with your pets, so always wipe their feet off when they come inside,” said Tabuchi.

Tabuchi says you should monitor your pets symptoms when they come inside. Things to look out for include seeming more tired or having little interest in eating and drinking.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.