CATCH-A-CROOK: Man makes $250 in purchases with stolen debit card from a Springfield car break-in
Greene County deputies say the crime is connected to a theft investigation in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives are investigating a theft and fraud case. They’re working to identify a man seen on video using a stolen debit card in Springfield. Surveillance cameras at the Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue and Battlefield Road show the man entering the store on January 23 at 6:15 a.m.
He’s wearing a mask and a green camouflage jacket with orange lettering on the back. The video shows him grab some gift cards or money cards. Investigators say he paid with a debit card. Deputies say that card had been stolen in a car break-in the previous night. The theft happened in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue. The neighborhood is located across from The Library Center on South Campbell Avenue.
Detectives say the thief also used the victim’s card at the Rapid Roberts on South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. We’re told he made more than $250 dollars in fraudulent purchases. If you recognize this man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
