Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man makes $250 in purchases with stolen debit card from a Springfield car break-in

Greene County deputies say the crime is connected to a theft investigation in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man used a stolen card to make $250 in purchases at a Springfield Walgreens and Rapid...
The man used a stolen card to make $250 in purchases at a Springfield Walgreens and Rapid Roberts.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft and fraud case. They’re working to identify a man seen on video using a stolen debit card in Springfield. Surveillance cameras at the Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue and Battlefield Road show the man entering the store on January 23 at 6:15 a.m.

Deputies say the debit cards had been stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of South...
Deputies say the debit cards had been stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue on January 22, 2022.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

He’s wearing a mask and a green camouflage jacket with orange lettering on the back. The video shows him grab some gift cards or money cards. Investigators say he paid with a debit card. Deputies say that card had been stolen in a car break-in the previous night. The theft happened in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue. The neighborhood is located across from The Library Center on South Campbell Avenue.

January 23, 2022 6:15 a.m. Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue & Battlefield Road
January 23, 2022 6:15 a.m. Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue & Battlefield Road(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the thief also used the victim’s card at the Rapid Roberts on South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. We’re told he made more than $250 dollars in fraudulent purchases. If you recognize this man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very cold day is forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm-Up: Little Melting
Police investigating deadly assault in parking lot of Springfield nightclub.
Police investigate assault outside Springfield nightclub as homicide; police identify a suspect
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
Crews have responded to a fire near U.S. Route 65 in Ozark.
Crews respond to fire in Ozark, viewers see heavy smoke from Route 65

Latest News

Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety...
Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety tips
Crews have responded to a fire near U.S. Route 65 in Ozark.
Crews respond to fire in Ozark, viewers see heavy smoke from Route 65
Fire damages business in Ozark, Mo.
Ozarks Healthcare will celebrate the grand opening of its new medical office building next week.
Ozarks Healthcare to celebrate grand opening of new medical office building next week