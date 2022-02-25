CATCH-A-CROOK: Man makes $250 in purchases with stolen debit card from a Springfield car break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man used a stolen card to make $250 in purchases at a Springfield Walgreens and Rapid Roberts. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft and fraud case. They’re working to identify a man seen on video using a stolen debit card in Springfield. Surveillance cameras at the Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue and Battlefield Road show the man entering the store on January 23 at 6:15 a.m.

Deputies say the debit cards had been stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue on January 22, 2022. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

He’s wearing a mask and a green camouflage jacket with orange lettering on the back. The video shows him grab some gift cards or money cards. Investigators say he paid with a debit card. Deputies say that card had been stolen in a car break-in the previous night. The theft happened in the 4700 block of South Robberson Avenue. The neighborhood is located across from The Library Center on South Campbell Avenue.

January 23, 2022 6:15 a.m. Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue & Battlefield Road (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the thief also used the victim’s card at the Rapid Roberts on South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. We’re told he made more than $250 dollars in fraudulent purchases. If you recognize this man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.