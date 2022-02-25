City of Greenfield, Mo. issues boil water order

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Greenfield has issued a boil water order Saturday, a change from a boil water advisory initially issued Friday.

City leaders say a well failed Thursday night. The failure caused the water level to get too low in two of the city’s water towers. Crews spent the day refilling those towers. It issued the boil water order as a precaution. Crews spent Friday refilling those towers, then issued a boil water advisory as a precaution.

On Saturday, Greenfield requested to use a domestic well for water usage, but the water quality of this well is unknown at this time. Therefore, in order to use water from that the well, a boil water order has been issued. City leaders recommend water conservation measures from residents during this time.

City leaders ask anyone planning to use water to vigorously boil it three minutes before use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

Once repairs are made to the pump, the city plans to collect three special samples over two consecutive days. If the samples are safe, then the boil water order can be lifted.

