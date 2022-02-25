Crews respond to fire in Ozark, viewers see heavy smoke from Route 65

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have responded to a fire near U.S. Route 65 in Ozark.

At least one building or structure caught on fire near the area of Tracker Boats. Crews tell KY3 the fire might have started at a business.

Viewers tell KY3 they have seen heavy smoke from the highway since 5:45 p.m. Slower traffic is possible in both directions due to the smoke and wintry weather.

Additional details are limited. KY3 is sending a crew and working to get more information. We will update as more information becomes available.

