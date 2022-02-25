Advertisement

Lawmaker proposes six-month gas tax holiday in Missouri after Russian invasion of Ukraine

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - One Missouri lawmaker has proposed a six-month gas tax holiday, legislation he says he filed “as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Missouri State Rep. Adam Schwardon (R-St. Charles) introduced House Bill 2801 on Friday. It has not yet been assigned to a house committee.

The bill proposes a one-time, six-month tax holiday on motor fuel taxes. A sales tax holiday is a limited-time period where a state or entity allows purchases of specific items to be made tax-free.

The bill calls for immediate action as experts predict gas prices to increase following the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Rep. Schwardon says the legislation is “necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, welfare, peace, and safety,” according to the bill’s language.

Rep. Schwardon shared the following update on the legislation Friday via Twitter:

Some political science experts fear Russia could cut off exports in retaliation for sanctions by the United States and the European Union. Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia.

For more information on the bill, CLICK HERE.

