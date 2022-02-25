Nixa, Republic schools run out of state allowed AMI days

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s winter weather has caused school closures across the Ozarks. Many districts made the days Alternate Methods of Instructions (AMI) days. But, schools in Missouri can only use AMI days for 36 school hours. The Nixa School District and the Republic School District have both used all of those hours.

“Wednesday was the last opportunity we had to count student attendance for virtual learning,” says Nixa School District Curriculum Director Josh Chastain.

So moving forward, snow days in Nixa will count as traditional snow days. But if you’re a parent in Nixa, don’t worry. Chastain says students in the district won’t have to make up any snow days at the end of the year.

“The state requires us to have 1044 hours of student seat time. And we build in at least 1140 or more for each of our schools,” explains Chastain. “So we will never extend the school year for our students.”

Josey McPhail with the Republic School District says the district has at least one “free snow day” left. The district is working to confirm with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education how many they can use beyond that.

Springfield Public Schools has used most of its AMI time, but not all of it. Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Mulford says the district has 10 AMI hours left. The 26 hours that have been used were used in January when the district had to close for COVID. This week’s snow days were traditional snow days, but students won’t have to make up any days at this point.

“Often with the weather, it’s kind of a last-minute decision, and we know that already puts quite a hardship on families and parents,” says Mulford. “We may get to a point this the weather continues where we have to use those remaining ten hours. But, at this point, we’re kind of reserving it for short-term COVID closures.”

The Bolivar School District also has AMI time left. Bolivar Superintendent Richard Asbill says the district has 20 AMI hours that haven’t been used. But, students in the district will have a school year that’s one day longer than normal.

“We actually took a wellness day for all staff while we were going through a Covid spike,” says Asbill. “We are rapidly approaching the end of our inclement weather days, and so our three AMI days that we have left are kind of our safeguard if our current weather pattern continues.”

