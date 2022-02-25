Ozarks Healthcare to celebrate grand opening of new medical office building next week

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Healthcare will celebrate the grand opening of its new medical office building next week.

Officials were planning to celebrate the grand opening of the new building Friday, but postponed it due to weather.

The new medical office building will be located at 1100 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains. Nearly 20 of Ozarks Healthcare’s specialty clinics and departments are located in one conveniently accessible location at the new medical office building.

Community members are welcome to attend the grand opening on Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. The event will feature a brief ceremony, speakers, and ribbon cutting. Self-guided tours will be permitted at the end of the event.

Masks and temperature screenings will be required for all who attend. For more information on Ozarks Healthcare’s new medical office building, CLICK HERE.

