Advertisement

Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety tips

By Lauren Schwentker
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two rounds of winter weather made way to the Ozarks over the last two days. For some, road conditions are still icy and slick into Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3, on average, they work around 38 to 50 crashes in Troop D during 48-hour weather events. Troop D covers several counties in southwest Missouri.

“We have responded to many slide-offs this time around,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP. “Usually people are driving too fast or are being too cautious on hilly roads and find themselves sliding off into the ditch.”

MSHP Troop F in eastern Missouri ran into an incident in which one on their patrol cars was hit Thursday because of the conditions. Luckily, no one was hurt.

MoDOT workers shared with KY3 that they are out working the roads almost 24/7.

“You need to remember the roads are still slick when you are traveling to and from work,” said Brent McGown with MoDOT. “This time around is different. Snow is usually a lot easier to deal with than ice.”

One local Springfield driver expressed that people need to maintain a reliable speed.

“I need everybody to stay home if you don’t know how to drive [in wintry conditions],” said Dalarian Wade. “I was slipping and sliding everywhere, but luckily since the trucks been out all day, they have finally been clearing up.”

Luckily this time around, there have been no fatalities and only one injury in Troop D, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Data.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very cold day is forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slow Warm-Up: Little Melting
Police investigating deadly assault in parking lot of Springfield nightclub.
Police investigate assault outside Springfield nightclub as homicide; police identify a suspect
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
Crews have responded to a fire near U.S. Route 65 in Ozark.
Crews respond to fire in Ozark, viewers see heavy smoke from Route 65

Latest News

Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety...
Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety tips
Crews have responded to a fire near U.S. Route 65 in Ozark.
Crews respond to fire in Ozark, viewers see heavy smoke from Route 65
Fire damages business in Ozark, Mo.
Ozarks Healthcare will celebrate the grand opening of its new medical office building next week.
Ozarks Healthcare to celebrate grand opening of new medical office building next week
January 23, 2022 6:15 a.m. Walgreens on South Campbell Avenue & Battlefield Road
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man makes $250 in purchases with stolen debit card from a Springfield car break-in