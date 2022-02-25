Slick road conditions still for some in the Ozarks after winter storms, officials share safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two rounds of winter weather made way to the Ozarks over the last two days. For some, road conditions are still icy and slick into Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3, on average, they work around 38 to 50 crashes in Troop D during 48-hour weather events. Troop D covers several counties in southwest Missouri.

“We have responded to many slide-offs this time around,” said Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP. “Usually people are driving too fast or are being too cautious on hilly roads and find themselves sliding off into the ditch.”

MSHP Troop F in eastern Missouri ran into an incident in which one on their patrol cars was hit Thursday because of the conditions. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Luckily, the trooper was not injured. Road conditions are deteriorating as the second wave of winter weather moves across the state. Avoid non essential travel. If you must travel - SLOW DOWN and use extra caution. https://t.co/L94GQ7E12B — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 24, 2022

MoDOT workers shared with KY3 that they are out working the roads almost 24/7.

“You need to remember the roads are still slick when you are traveling to and from work,” said Brent McGown with MoDOT. “This time around is different. Snow is usually a lot easier to deal with than ice.”

One local Springfield driver expressed that people need to maintain a reliable speed.

“I need everybody to stay home if you don’t know how to drive [in wintry conditions],” said Dalarian Wade. “I was slipping and sliding everywhere, but luckily since the trucks been out all day, they have finally been clearing up.”

Luckily this time around, there have been no fatalities and only one injury in Troop D, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Data.

