Springfield city leaders retiring current city flag, designating new flag in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders will officially switch to a new city flag flown at Park Central Square and other municipal sites Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Ken McClure and other city leaders will gather for the ceremony to retire the current city flag and raise the new city flag.

The Springfield City Council approved the new city flag design during a meeting last month. The new flag has been around since 2017 when a group began selling it.

“It was inspired by a group of citizens called the Springfield Identity Project and they are people who love Springfield,” said Cora Scott of the city of Springfield. “They came up with a creative process and brought it to the city council who ultimately adopted it as the official flag. It’s an exciting day for Springfield to celebrate our special cultural identity learn about the significance of the flag and really it’s an exciting day to celebrate Springfield.”

Springfield city leaders will retire the historic city flag that has represented the city since 1938. According to city officials, then-Springfield Mayor Harry Durst led efforts to help the city adopt a city flag. On March 13, 1938, the first official Springfield flag was completed and sewn by Phoebe Hensley, secretary of the Commercial Club.

To preserve the history of the 1938 flag, it will be displayed in exhibits in city buildings like Historic City Hall and Busch Municipal Building. The city of Springfield’s website will provide a history of the flag to be retired and the new city flag on its website.

Historic city flags at all municipal facilities will be lowered around 1:55 p.m. That will be followed by the raising of the new city flags at 2 p.m. An honor guard with representatives from Springfield Police and Fire Departments will do the honors of raising and lowering the flag at Park Central Square.

There will be a celebration at Vanate on East McDaniel starting at 5:30 p.m. That is open to the public with free food, soft drinks, and chances to win the new flag.

