Winter storm leads to fatal crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Icy streets were to blame for at least one fatal crash on I-44 in Phelps County as the latest winter storm swept through the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon along Interstate 44 near Rolla in Phelps County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A westbound car slid on ice, left the road, and hit a guardrail before flipping, killing 52-year-old John Mattingly, of St. Peters, the patrol said.

The crash happened as snow and freezing rain covered roads across the state Thursday. Residents in eastern Missouri awoke Friday to flurries and freezing drizzle, including areas in and around St. Louis.

The National Weather Services said skies were expected to clear and temperatures rise to above freezing later Friday before warming to nearly 50 degrees on Sunday.

