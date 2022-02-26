Advertisement

Benton County jail administrator charged for sex crimes involving minor

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A jail administrator who works with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged for sex crimes involving a minor.

Nicholas Murphy, 42, was booked into jail Friday in Pettis County. A special prosecutor from Platte County has formally charged Murphy with one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (with a person less than 14 years of age) and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sex (with a person less than 14 years of age).

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Murphy has been placed on unpaid administrative leave “until further notice.” Murphy is being held at the Pettis County Jail without bond at this time.

Sheriff Eric Knox says his office and the Benton County prosecutor will have no involvement as Murphy’s case moves forward.

Additional details in the case are limited. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the investigation Saturday via Facebook:

