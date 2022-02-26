Douglas County crews help rescue cat stuck in tree during recent ice storm

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from Douglas County helped rescue a cat Friday afternoon that had been stuck in a tree several days during a winter storm.

Crews say the cat had been stuck in the tree for four days, including a stretch of days that featured sleet, snow and ice.

“We normally don’t respond to calls for cats stuck in a tree, because they usually come down on their own after a while, but when we heard this guy had been in the tree for 4 days through the recent ice storm, we couldn’t say no. This guy was very happy to be rescued,” said the Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook.

