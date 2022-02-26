Dozens of animals die in barn fire at Arkansas petting zoo

AUSTIN, Ark. (AP) - Dozens of animals including prairie dogs, lemurs and hedgehogs were killed when a fire broke out in a barn at an Arkansas petting zoo.

Jennifer Williams, who volunteers at Cockrill’s Country Critters, estimates that 40 to 50 animals died in the fire Thursday at the petting zoo near Austin, located northeast of Little Rock.

Austin Fire Chief Chris Nelson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Williams said most of the animals died due to smoke inhalation.

Zoo owner Janice Cockrill-Griffin said the animals were her “babies” and that “they all had a special place in my heart.”

