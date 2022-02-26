Advertisement

Dozens of animals die in barn fire at Arkansas petting zoo

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Ark. (AP) - Dozens of animals including prairie dogs, lemurs and hedgehogs were killed when a fire broke out in a barn at an Arkansas petting zoo.

Jennifer Williams, who volunteers at Cockrill’s Country Critters, estimates that 40 to 50 animals died in the fire Thursday at the petting zoo near Austin, located northeast of Little Rock.

Austin Fire Chief Chris Nelson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Williams said most of the animals died due to smoke inhalation.

Zoo owner Janice Cockrill-Griffin said the animals were her “babies” and that “they all had a special place in my heart.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana