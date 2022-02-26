Advertisement

Dozens gather at Park Central Square in Springfield in support of Ukraine

By Joey Schneider
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens gathered Saturday afternoon at Park Central Square in support of Ukraine.

The group came together around 5 p.m. for a rally that included several speakers, songs and moments of prayer. Several people who gathered tell KY3 they had roots or family ties to Ukraine.

The gathering comes in support of Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on several cities and military bases.

Cox South in Springfield also showed support for Ukraine on Friday by lighting its tower with blue and yellow, the colors used in the Ukrainian flag.

