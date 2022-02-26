Advertisement

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway releases review of state tax credit programs

Nicole Galloway.
Nicole Galloway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a review of state tax credit programs Thursday.

The review is required by state law. It compiles tax credit redemptions over the past five years and future obligations. Tax credits are generally a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of state taxes otherwise due from taxpayers.

During fiscal years 2017 through 2021, tax credits were authorized, issued, or redeemed through 58 different tax credit programs. Taxpayers redeemed $2.9 billion in tax credits during this period. The review also found that, as of June 30, 2020, another $2.8 billion in tax credits were authorized, but unredeemed.

According to the auditor’s office, tax credit programs have reduced individual income tax collections by $1.148 billion from fiscal years 2017 through 2020. Total redemptions of tax credits have continued to increase. Redemptions in 2021 exceeded $600 million for only the second time in state history. The majority of tax credit redemptions over the past five years have reduced individual income and withholding taxes.

The top five tax credit programs in terms of total redemptions during the review period were: Senior Citizen Property Tax, Missouri Works, Missouri Quality Jobs, Low Income Housing, and Historic Preservation. Some tax credits have extended carry forward provisions, which allow tax credits that have been authorized or issued in prior years to be redeemed over a long period of time.

For a closer look at the review, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana